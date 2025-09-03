Exploring Saul Alinsky's Rules for Radicals: Power Tactics from the Radical Who Wrote the Rules

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This analysis examines a seminal work on social strategy, offering a framework for challenging established power structures. It emphasizes practical methods and unconventional approaches to effect change, drawing on historical insights. The text remains a critical resource for understanding grassroots movements and their impact on societal dynamics.
Read the full article at Real Free News and Substack
#SaulAlinsky #RulesForRadicals #Activism #SocialChange #PowerTactics