GLENN BECK | Donald Trump Jr. SLAMS bank: ‘They’ll do this to ANYONE’
155 views • 03/07/2023

MxM News was founded by Donald Trump Jr. last year to give Americans stories and opinions from ALL sides of the political world: ‘I wanted to make sure that people actually had the opportunity to see all of the news, not just what Big Tech deems to be important,’ Trump Jr. tells Glenn.

But MxM recently was cut from doing business with PNC Bank, and Trump Jr. and his business partners were given no reason or explanation for the move. But this story is about more than just MxM. Because if a bank can unreasonably cancel someone with a huge platform to speak out against it, Trump Jr. explains, what won’t they do to YOU?

censorship, don trump jr, glenn beck, blaze tv, biden regime
