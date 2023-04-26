BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
4/25/2023 -- Multiple Large M7.0 - M7.3 Earthquakes across Pacific -- Major seismic unrest spreading
Alex Hammer
110 views • 04/26/2023

Links mentioned in the video for watching volcanoes in Hawaii:Doing Hawaii: https://www.youtube.com/@DoingHawaii/...

Two Pineapples: https://www.youtube.com/@TwoPineapple...

April 25, 2023

Multiple large M7+ earthquakes have struck in the past day. A noticeable increase coming in 9 days after the original deep M7 down below Indonesia which set this new push into motion.

This is exactly what we were looking for on size and location of the new shallow M7+ activity for this past week into this week.

Kermedecs was warned for upper M6 to low M7 and was struck by upper M6 to low M7 within the expected time down to 6 days.

Indonesia at Sumatra/Java was warned for upper M6 to low M7 and was struck by M7.3 within the expected amount of time day 9 of a 7-10 day watch.

East coast USA / Canada border struck by a more rare M3.9 and swarm (M3.6 USGS) at the Quebec border with New York as we were looking for as well.


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos


chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanoshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines
Related videos
More from Brighteon
