Make Them Suffer’s Nick McLernon - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 564

On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Nick McLernon, guitarist of the metalcore band, Make Them Suffer, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on tour with Like Moths to Flames, Windwake, and Aviana. Make Them Suffer is currently supporting their newest self-titled album.
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - February 21, 2025
Location - Bottom Lounge in Chicago, IL
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:53 Guitars
10:54 Pedalboard
13:53 Rig
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.
