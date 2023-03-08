Todd Callender & Maria Zeee - Humans Now Programmable For the Final Takeover!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
march 8th 2023
Maria Zeee hosts the fourth hour of the Alex Jones Show with guest Todd Callender to discuss how human beings are now patented, programmable for any future bioweapons attacks and future mind control in time for the WHO Medical Martial Law takeover, evidenced in UK Ministry of Defense documents.
