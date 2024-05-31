BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Low-frequency magnetic fields induce circulating currents within the human body.
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
11 months ago

Electromagnetic spectrum

The electromagnetic spectrum is a range of wavelengths of electromagnetic radiation. From long to short wavelength, the EM spectrum includes radio waves, microwaves, infrared, visible light, ultraviolet, x-rays and gamma rays.

Low-frequency magnetic fields induce circulating currents within the human body. The strength of these currents depends on the intensity of the outside magnetic field. If sufficiently large, these currents could cause stimulation of nerves and muscles or affect other biological processes.


👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://connect.climateviewer.com/


Keywords
chemtrailsweather warfarefloodshurricanesfrequenciesdewgeo-engineeringtornadoesfirestsunamisradarship trackswind turbinesbunker fuelhot spotsnexradsweather forecasts
