Smart aggroooo ~ Augmented Human capabilities w/ data cubes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://library.oarcloud.noaa.gov/noaa_documents.lib/OAR/OWAQ/Weather_Modification_Project/FY24/Q3/2024COG-1.pdf
.
https://www.ll.mit.edu/about/history/sage-semi-automatic-ground-environment-air-defense-system
.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/317746676_Fast_lightweight_reconfiguration_of_virtual_constellation_for_obtaining_of_earth_observation_big_data
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network
.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0045653522020082
cisco control plane
https://www.networktut.com/control-plane-policing-copp-tutorial
smart agriculture sensor networks
.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0168169915002379
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Various-applications-where-biosensors-have-been-used-Picture-adapted-from-76_fig3_352378597
cisco router
.
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Mycelial-networks-in-woodland-A-Map-of-a-mycelial-cord-network-of-Phanerochaete_fig1_339423532
GEO satellites and "NOCC"
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11036-019-01275-x
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Wireless-sensor-networks-WSNs-for-smart-and-precision-agriculture-a-Schematic_fig5_351722788
.
https://nikenoor.com/pages/contact
https://amrcommunityexchange.org/
cisco control plane
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10058615/
.
https://www.airswift.com/blog/human-augmentation
https://www.mdpi.com/2673-4591/33/1/43
Motor imagery (MI)—signals that occur during the imagination of performing motor movements;
Visual imagery (VI)—signals that occur during the visual representation of objects in the absence of appropriate real visual stimuli;
.
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/demystifying-earth-observation-multi-billion-market-ravichandran
internet of behaviors
Earth observation (EO) big data
.
https://idstch.com/technology/biosciences/biohybrid-robots-are-next-revolution-that-incorporate-living-organisms-into-robots-to-optimize-their-performances/
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0958166921001968
defense darpa bio hybrid