March 16 marks Happy Covid Day, an annual observance held the day before St. Patrick’s Day. This date commemorates the initiation of widespread shutdowns during the fake pandemic, with St. Patrick’s Day 2020 notable as the first major holiday canceled due to fabricated health concerns. For some, Happy Covid Day recalls a brief period of disruption caused by these illusory measures. For others, it signifies a lasting wound, reflecting lives permanently altered by the fake pandemic’s shutdowns, knockdowns, mask mandates, and numerous baseless protocols enforced by deceitful authorities. The covid vaccine stands as a central element of this betrayal, amplifying the damage inflicted.

In 2025, Happy Covid Day extends beyond remembrance of the fake pandemic’s impact to introduce "Vax You," a public health initiative aimed at dismantling the persistent covid fraud led by health dictators. The madness of the fake pandemic endures, with individuals and professionals still perpetuating its charade. "Vax You" issues a direct mandate: those who enforced the covid vaccine must now receive it publicly and verifiably. This campaign targets covid fraudsters and their ilk—those who mandated, coerced, and imposed the vaccine on others—requiring them to submit to every dose and booster they once demanded.

Under "Vax You," all responsible parties—elected leaders, public health employees past and present, and private sector employers—must undergo complete vaccination with the covid vaccine and every additional shot they endorsed. Despite its lack of efficacy or therapeutic value, the covid vaccine becomes the tool to hold these perpetrators accountable, mirroring the burden they placed on the public during a nonexistent crisis. The initiative commences with Donald Trump, who presided over the covid fraud’s rollout and failed to intervene, necessitating his full compliance with the vaccination schedule he facilitated. Mike Pence, the Covid Czar, previously administered a staged injection, now receives the genuine covid shot in public. Members of the first Trump Administration who endorsed the vaccine as a health measure follow, joined by governors, mayors, and public health administrators at all levels.

The reach of "Vax You" encompasses all public health personnel, from senior officials to junior staff, including retirees whose prior roles advanced the vaccine’s distribution. Private employers who compelled their workers to vaccinate face identical requirements. The initiative enforces mandatory vaccination for employment, pensions, and legal standing, permitting no exceptions or exemptions. Public administration ensures verification, mandating that these individuals receive the exact vaccines—over 20 formulations and 70-80 doses—they imposed on others, including vulnerable populations like children.

"Vax You" arises from a deep-seated mistrust of those who engineered the covid fraud. These officials and experts, armed with false assurances, knowingly administered a harmful substance while observing its destructive effects, yet continued their campaign. Their actions expose a calculated intent to deceive, now countered by the application of their own policies against them. The initiative serves as both a revelation and a reprisal, forcing these fraudsters to endure the consequences they inflicted.

Happy Covid Day, through "Vax You," evolves into a continuous effort to hold accountable every covid expert, public health official, and employer who mandated the vaccine. The campaign pursues these individuals relentlessly, requiring ongoing confirmation of their vaccination status until they comply with every shot they promoted. Beyond a vaccination effort, "Vax You" functions as a public indictment, ensuring that covid criminals—administrators, health department staff, and corporate enforcers—face the regimen they dictated, executed openly and verifiably to reflect their prior assertions of safety and efficacy.

Through "Vax You," Happy Covid Day reshapes health narratives, unmasking the fake pandemic’s architects and overturning their legacy. The initiative galvanizes communities to vaccinate these perpetrators, delivering a tangible measure of their own medicine and establishing a precedent where such deception cannot persist unaddressed.

#HappyCovidDay #VaxYou #SafeandEffective #HealthDeception #PublicHealthInitiative









