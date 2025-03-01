💥FedEx Boeing engine fire after a bird strike

💥FedEx Boeing on fire after a bird strike (geese?)

The aircraft returned to Newark Airport due to an issue with its right engine.

A FedEx cargo plane struck a bird as it took off from Newark Airport near New York on Saturday, causing a fire in its right engine which forced it to make an emergency landing, according to local and federal officials.



FedEx Express Flight 3609, a Boeing 767, was taking off at 8 a.m. for a flight to Indianapolis when it struck the bird. Footage from witnesses on the ground showed flames shooting out of the engine.



The plane immediately turned around and landed safely at 8:07 a.m., after which it was met by emergency services. The fire was quickly extinguished and there were no reports of injuries.



Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), said one of the engines was damaged by the bird strike. “The plane is disabled on a runway,” he said, adding that the FAA will investigate the incident.



In a brief statement, FedEx said: “We are thankful for the quick actions of our crew and first responders.”

Adding more posted about Boeing today:

Boeing’s troubles soar to new heights as it finds CRACKS in its new planes

Boeing has suspended all deliveries of KC-46A Pegasus in-flight refueling tankers after structural cracks were found on two of four new aircraft set to be delivered to the Military Delivery Center.

The US Air Force will now inspect the entire fleet of 89 aircraft, The War Zone reports.

The latest setback adds to the ongoing issues surrounding the KC-46 program, which has been plagued by technical failures, delays and budget overruns.





