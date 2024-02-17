BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
IF AN A-BOMB FALLS
IReadClassicComicBooks
IReadClassicComicBooks
6 followers
2
73 views • 02/17/2024

Strangely and ominously, In July 2022, New York City released a public service announcement about how to respond to a NUCLEAR ATTACK! It was oddly reminiscent of the "duck and cover" scare of the 1950s. Recently, numerous billionaires, the latest being Mark Zuckerberg, have reportedly been building lavish UNDERGROUND BUNKERS to keep safe in the event of a calamity! Do they know something WE don’t?


All of us earnestly hope that no enemy A-Bomb will ever fall on American soil, but in spite of our efforts for peace, the ambitions of Communist dictators make the danger of an atomic attack on our cities a grave possibility. It is everyone's duty to be prepared, and to know what to do to insure the greatest protection.




civil defense, nuclear preparedness, A-bomb, 1950s, survival, comic books, narration, audiobooks, educational


_________________________



Keywords
survivalnarrationcomic booksaudiobookseducational1950scivil defensenuclear preparednessa-bomb
