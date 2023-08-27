The Godfather Part 1 - The Bomb. Wagner’s march towards Moscow, during which several Russian military service members were killed, was denounced by Putin as a stab in the back of the nation.

Sources cited by Russian media suggested that the jet was probably destroyed mid-air by a planted bomb, with some pointing the finger at Prigozhin’s personal pilot, who was not on board and is allegedly missing, as the possible culprit.

Prigozhin announced that he intended to focus on activities in Africa, where Wagner Group has a strong presence.

There is no possible way, if several Russian military service members were killed, that the Russian military would allow that to go unpunished. That's just the way it is.










