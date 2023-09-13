BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Brave TV - Sept 13, 2023 - Medical Myths Wednesday - Super Moon Parasites & 5G Radiation Pulsing
BraveTV
BraveTV
436 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
109 views • 09/13/2023



As a result, during infection there is a constant battle between the host and the invader for iron, in which the invader tries to get access to host iron, and the host arranges complex iron-withholding mechanisms to prevent it. Iron-seeking parasites use all iron-containing proteins in eukaryotes as iron sources; they have developed several elaborate strategies to do so. The parasites' ability to capture and absorb iron from the host is considered a determinant of their virulence.Show more


An article by G. Ortiz-Estrada et al. discusses possible ways in which the human enteric parasite Entamoeba histolytica might obtain access to bovine lactoferrin, a protein found in milk mainly consumed by babies and infants. In their research article “Binding and Endocytosis of Bovine Hololactoferrin by the Parasite Entamoeba histolytica,” the authors compare virulent trophozoites isolated recently from hamster liver abscesses with nonvirulent trophozoites maintained in in vitro cultures for over 30 years, regarding their interaction with bovine iron. Charged Lf (B-holo-Lf). Even though both amoeba variants use B-holo-Lf as an iron source and endocytose this glycoprotein through clathrin-coated vesicles, their acquisition of iron, binding parameters, and number of protein-binding sites differ. Furthermore, virulent amoebae also endocytose B-holo-Lf via a cholesterol-dependent mechanism; therefore, virulent amoebas endocytose B-holo-Lf more efficiently.


Please Subscribe to our Rumble Channel as well as check us out on BraveTV.com

-----

BraveTV Official

Website: https://BraveTV.com

Store: https://BraveTV.com/store

Podcasts: https://BraveTV.com/watch

About Dr. Jason Dean: https://BraveTV.com/about

-----

Today’s report is brought to you by The Full Moon Protocol, where it’s our mission to awaken, uplift, and unite America in health care—one show at a time. Get your Full Moon Protocol at: https://bravetv.store/

To change your retirement to Silver IRA’s, be sure to check out my Plan for you at http://www.kirkelliottphd.com/DrDean

Survival is a necessity at https://www.SurvivalDispatch.com

To learn about investing in Gold & Silver visit wwwUSCoinCapitol.com, or call 800-878-2646.

-----

BraveTV interviews prolific guests that are informative, funny, interesting, controversial, and enjoy Freedom of Speech to the fullest


Show less



CSID: 2d21689068a6d417



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
ironvirulentbovine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy