Why Are So Many Young People Dying Suddenly We Need Some Investigations NOW! 💉

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covid BC
Sep 22, 2023
September 16, 2023: A shocking video has emerged from a gym in UP's Ghaziabad that shows a man collapsing due to a suspected heart attack while running on a treadmill.
Unfortunately, the 21-year-old man died on the spot of the attack. He was the only child of his parents and a first-year student at an engineering college in Noida.
#DiedSuddenly 💉
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/0rh9xaH01Avx/