Police are literally just "Highly Organized Criminals" tolerated by the brainwashed masses
America at War
America at War
93 views • 7 months ago

Police are trained to LIE folks!

Police are literally taught to lie as an "Investigative technique"


The problem with this is that an individual that is okay with lying, their morals have been corrupted, and they will be okay with cheating too. Then they'll soon be okay with arresting innocent people, lying on their "Police Reports" and in a courtroom. Next thing you know #Murder is acceptable also!


Starting a person down the path to moral bankruptcy should be a crime!


Police check EVERY BOX on this list!

The Most High detests a liar too, and everything else Police do!


Proverbs 6:16-19

King James Version

16 These six things doth the Lord hate: yea, seven are an abomination unto him:


17 A proud look, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood,


18 An heart that deviseth wicked imaginations, feet that be swift in running to mischief,


19 A false witness that speaketh lies, and he that soweth discord among brethren.


original video:

The Civil Rights Lawyer

DASHCAM SAVES DRIVER FROM POLICE MONEY SCHEME

https://old.bitchute.com/video/8GoewHIYqGg/


or on the YouTube #Censorship platform @

https://youtu.be/8GoewHIYqGg

