Movie star suffers VAXX poison induced BLOOD CLOT
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
310 views • 5 months ago

"Javits Center. I did a thing. (3rd time posting this haha. Sorry)

#vaccine #ᴠᴀᴄᴄɪɴᴇssᴀᴠᴇʟɪᴠᴇs #vaccination #vaccinationdone✔️ @javitscenter @newyorkstrong2020"

April 4, 2021

https://www.instagramDOTcom/tlabine/p/CNQGorfjorx/

###

"Sometimes it’s a Tuesday and you’re walking around with a tummy ache so you try to sleep it off. Then sometimes you wake up on a weds with a stomach ache so bad you decide to go to the ER at your local hospital. And then sometimes your tummy ache turns out to be a potentially fatal blood clot in your intestines and liver and you have to spend the next 3 days in the hospital trying not to die. Just sometimes."

July 1, 2023

https://www.instagramDOTcom/tlabine/reel/CuK9d5aACOu/


Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

vaxxedclotblood-clottyler labine
