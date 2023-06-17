© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Speaking in 2009, Austrian investigative journalist, Jane Bürgermeister, warned the world about the WHO's intention to override national sovereignty, along with its plans for forced injections of a "biological weapon" disguised as a vaccine.
"What is technically a biological weapon is being sold to us as a prophylactic, and if we don't take it voluntarily... we are finally forced to take it."
Source @(The Real) Wide Awake Media