The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 400 - Knowledge Shall Increase

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video I’m returning to the topic of Luciferian EDUCATION and the connections between KNOWLEDGE and SPIRITUAL SORCERY. It is a very fine line indeed. The Jesuits kicked open the floodgates of Knowledge almost from their inception in 1540. Their first goal was to open COLLEGES all over Europe and then the world. The top tier of elite 4th Oath Jesuits are SORCERERS or WITCHES who have pledged themselves to the establishment of Satan’s Kingdom on Earth AT ANY COST. Education was to used as the TOOL by which to instill HUMANIST doctrines in the minds of generations of the young. The KNOWLEDGE or DOCTRINES come from DEMONS and the Jesuits are the top level MEDIUMS or CHANNELS for that knowledge. The second level are the ILLUMINIZED Masonic Scholars educated and trained by the Jesuits. The 3rd level are the uneducated common people who were to be INITIATED into the Jesuit Beast World Order through all manner of False Religion, Media and Entertainment.
Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com
How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html
Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html
The Holy Spirit
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html
The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html
The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 411 Videos
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html
Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7
Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5
Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling
BitChute - Darkness Is Falling
Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth
You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel
pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling
Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/darknessisfallingblogblog/the-jesuit-trojan-horse-infiltration-of-world-education