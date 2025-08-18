The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 400 - Knowledge Shall Increase

In this video I’m returning to the topic of Luciferian EDUCATION and the connections between KNOWLEDGE and SPIRITUAL SORCERY. It is a very fine line indeed. The Jesuits kicked open the floodgates of Knowledge almost from their inception in 1540. Their first goal was to open COLLEGES all over Europe and then the world. The top tier of elite 4th Oath Jesuits are SORCERERS or WITCHES who have pledged themselves to the establishment of Satan’s Kingdom on Earth AT ANY COST. Education was to used as the TOOL by which to instill HUMANIST doctrines in the minds of generations of the young. The KNOWLEDGE or DOCTRINES come from DEMONS and the Jesuits are the top level MEDIUMS or CHANNELS for that knowledge. The second level are the ILLUMINIZED Masonic Scholars educated and trained by the Jesuits. The 3rd level are the uneducated common people who were to be INITIATED into the Jesuit Beast World Order through all manner of False Religion, Media and Entertainment.





Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com





How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html





Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html





The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html





The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html





The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html





The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 411 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html





Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7





Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5





Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling





BitChute - Darkness Is Falling





Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth





You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel





pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling





Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling





http://www.darknessisfalling.com/darknessisfallingblogblog/the-jesuit-trojan-horse-infiltration-of-world-education