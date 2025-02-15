BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🚨 Fluoride is toxic! 🚨
mgibsonofficial
mgibsonofficial
40 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
81 views • 7 months ago

Did you know the U.S. spends billions dumping fluoride—one of the most toxic chemicals—into your water, while other countries spend billions removing it? It’s time to wake up!


Fluoride in toothpaste is dangerous—a child eating a tube could die. It also calcifies your pineal gland, your connection to higher consciousness. The system is rigged to make you sick, damage your teeth, and block your spiritual connection.


Check out this map showing the link between Alzheimer’s, dementia, and fluoride use. Educate yourself and protect your family.


💬 Comment "ALLIANCE" to join the movement and gain access to insights on how to protect yourself, prepare, and stay informed about the world’s shifting landscape.


#HealthAwareness #FluorideFree #ProtectYourHealth #NaturalLiving #DetoxYourBody #FluorideToxicity #CleanWater #HealthyLiving #MindBodySpirit #WakeUp #PinealGland #SayNoToFluoride #HealthMatters #ToxinFreeLiving #CleanLiving

Keywords
allianceflouridehealth awareness
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy