Marian Devotion: The Secret To Protection, Joy In A World Full Of Chaos
17 views • 04/08/2023

John-Henry Westen


Apr 6, 2023


Finding and drawing closer to Jesus through Mary has long been the goal of Greg and Jennifer Willits, the married couple who began the website RosaryArmy.com. A power couple and veteran Catholic podcasters, Greg and Jennifer share their 20-years of dating and marriage experience with Gen Z, Millennials, and even those struggling against divorce. The secret to a long and happy marriage? Greg and Jennifer give all the credit to the Blessed Virgin Mary, praying the rosary, and even making rosaries for others.


To date, Greg and Jennifer have made millions of rosaries through RosaryArmy.com. Now, John-Henry Westen takes a closer look at RosaryArmy.com and the positive impact that Greg and Jennifer have had on Gen Z, Millennials, and married couples around the world — and what dating, engaged, and married couples can do to strengthen their romance and relationship one day at a time.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2gdx7o-marian-devotion-the-secret-to-protection-joy-in-a-world-full-of-chaos.html


devotionchristiancatholicchaosdivorcemarriagesecretmillenialsjoyprotectionrosaryvirgin marymarygen zmariandraw close to jesusgreg willitsjennifer willitsrosary army
