Source: https://lokiluck03.podbean.com/e/ep-1846-uss-liberty-survivors-still-waiting-for-answers/
I've narrated some footnotes & presented my commentary:
* A Cover-Up? Survivors of Israel’s Attack on US Ship Still Waiting for Answers 58 Years Later
https://zeteo.com/p/coverup-survivors-israels-attack-on-uss-liberty-answers?utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
* Remember the USS Liberty
https://www.unz.com/article/remember-the-uss-liberty/
* The Israeli Attack on the USS Liberty (CIA Declassified)
https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/DOC_0001359216.pdf
Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises "Faster Than Light Introduction"
