© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DeVory Darkins: Border Czar, Vince Dao: STUPIDITY, Dan Bongino: Trump Admin, Dr Steve: Trudeau | EP1434 - Highlights Begin 01/06/2025 8:00 PM EST
https://rumble.com/v66ihp4-ep1434.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
*** :21
DeVory Darkins 01/06 - Trump Border Czar DOMINATES CBS host
https://rumble.com/embed/v641ylp/?pub=2trvx
*** :41
Vince Dao 01/06 - James Carville FINALLY ADMITS to His Own "STUPIDITY" on Trump and 2024
https://youtu.be/coYCxAewsq4?t=41
*** 8:26
Dan Bongino 01/06 - The Trump Administration Can't Start Soon Enough (Ep. 2394)
https://rumble.com/embed/v647d1p/?pub=2trvx
***
Dr Steve Turley 01/06 - Trudeau RESIGNS as Swamp Rats FLEE DC ahead of Trump!!!
https://rumble.com/embed/v648x3m/?pub=2trvx
*******************
Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths