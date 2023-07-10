BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WOOX: Transform Your Rifle with a New Stock
The Rogue Banshee
The Rogue Banshee
53 followers
12 views • 07/10/2023

Are you tired of your boring old rifle? Do you want to improve your accuracy and performance? If so, then you need to check out WOOX rifle stocks. WOOX stocks are designed to transform your rifle into a precision shooting machine. They are made from high-quality materials and feature a variety of adjustable features that allow you to customize your rifle to your exact needs.


In this podcast, I talk with Chip from WOOX about the advantages of WOOX Stocks and how they can help you improve your shooting.


A quick thank you to Mike at @MKOutdoorJournal for introducing me to Chip. Without him, this podcast wouldn't have happened.


So if you are ready to transform your rifle, then tune in to this podcast!


#rifle #firearms #gunsmith @TheRogueBanshee @WOOX.OUTDOOR #teambansh


Podcast Resources:


The WOOX Webpage - https://wooxstore.com


WOOX on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/WOOX.outdoor


WOOX on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/WOOXOUTDOOR


WOOX on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/woox.outdoor


The Rogue Banshee on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/theroguebanshee


The Rogue Banshee on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theroguebansheemedia/


Discount Codes - https://trb.fyi/partners-and-discounts/


The Rogue Banshee Webpage - https://trb.fyi/




Remember to comment and join the discussion.



*** You can support our work by ***

♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee


♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3


♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo


♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee





Product of the Show:


Cleaning a rifle and mounting a scope has never been easer! Check out the Real Avid Master Gun Workstation at https://alnk.to/7BcSuwZ and use the checkout code RARB23 to save 10 percent!


Video of the Show:


The Master Gun Workstation has displaced another bench vise that I really love! Check out the video at https://youtu.be/R2rY1nmjVkc



-------

Credits

The Rogue Banshee Original Content

Credit: Jason Schaller

 [email protected]

-------

The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.

Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.

Keywords
gun rightsgunssecond amendmentshootinggunpodcast2afirearm
