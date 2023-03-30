BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trannies & Hate Crime
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
37 views • 03/30/2023

Trans Killer

* Our leaders are ignoring the real issues.

* Why are they hiding the Nashville TN shooter’s manifesto?

* We are witnessing the rise of trans violence.

* The trans movement is targeting Christians.

* This will continue — and it will gather speed because the more they are revealed, the more they double down.

* They can never admit they are wrong because they believe they are gods with the power to control nature.


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-garland-lying-motive-nashville-school-shooting-hasnt-identified


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 29 March 2023

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6323615290112

Keywords
evilchristiantucker carlsonchristianitysatanicderangedsatanismdemonicnarcissismgun ownershipperversionideologygun grabnarcissistderangementtransvestiteperversepervertedmalevolencetrans terrorismtrans violencetrans killer
