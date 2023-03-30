Trannies & Hate Crime

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trans Killer
* Our leaders are ignoring the real issues.
* Why are they hiding the Nashville TN shooter’s manifesto?
* We are witnessing the rise of trans violence.
* The trans movement is targeting Christians.
* This will continue — and it will gather speed because the more they are revealed, the more they double down.
* They can never admit they are wrong because they believe they are gods with the power to control nature.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-garland-lying-motive-nashville-school-shooting-hasnt-identified
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 29 March 2023