Finished The Work God Gave You To Do

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Finishing “The Work” that God gave you to do? Your Job in Heaven?
Joh 17:4-8 I have glorified thee on the earth: I have finished the work which thou gave me to do.
Jesus makes a statement in verse 4 that all of us need to think about ”I finished the work”.
Joh 19:30 When Jesus therefore had received the vinegar, he said, It is finished: and he bowed his head, and gave up the ghost.
Question is are you about the work that God gave you to complete?
When I die I don't want to leave a lot of unfinished business, although I'm sure I will.
All of our work/ministries are different, God gave me mine and He gave you yours.
I have several things in my work/ministry that I want to talk to you about.
First is my most difficult ministry that is praying for myself and others.
Second is giving, church, Missionary/missions, feed the hungry, dispersing Bibles, helping children in need.
Personal witness, family, neighbors, friends, strangers, money tracks.
How is your personal ministry going, horrible-good-very good?
Phone, make a video for that one person that only you can reach?business
Your not going to get it all done however are you working at it each day?
Rev 4:11 Thou art worthy, O Lord, to receive glory and honor and power: for thou hast created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created.
Question is does your life bring God pleasure?