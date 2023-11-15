Finished The Work God Gave You To Do

Finishing “The Work” that God gave you to do? Your Job in Heaven?





Joh 17:4-8 I have glorified thee on the earth: I have finished the work which thou gave me to do.





Jesus makes a statement in verse 4 that all of us need to think about ”I finished the work”.





Joh 19:30 When Jesus therefore had received the vinegar, he said, It is finished: and he bowed his head, and gave up the ghost.





Question is are you about the work that God gave you to complete?





When I die I don't want to leave a lot of unfinished business, although I'm sure I will.





All of our work/ministries are different, God gave me mine and He gave you yours.





I have several things in my work/ministry that I want to talk to you about.





First is my most difficult ministry that is praying for myself and others.





Second is giving, church, Missionary/missions, feed the hungry, dispersing Bibles, helping children in need.





Personal witness, family, neighbors, friends, strangers, money tracks.





How is your personal ministry going, horrible-good-very good?





Phone, make a video for that one person that only you can reach?business





Your not going to get it all done however are you working at it each day?





Rev 4:11 Thou art worthy, O Lord, to receive glory and honor and power: for thou hast created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created.





Question is does your life bring God pleasure?