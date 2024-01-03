Access & Information

The Left Doesn’t Control It Any More

* The bad news: they’ll never stop.

* The good news: nobody gives a sh!t.

* You are witnessing the beginning of the end of the ‘Diversity, Equity & Inclusion’ movement.

* Unqualified buffoons: there will be lots more!

* We’re still scratching the surface re: what D.E.I. is really about.

* Connect the dots and follow the $.

* No matter how dark or deep you think it is, it‘s worse than that.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 3 January 2024

https://rumble.com/v44vx1l-im-back-2024-is-here-ep.-2157-01032024.html