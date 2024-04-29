My Marriage is Worth FIVE DOLLARS!

Sunday Morning Live 28 April 2024





In this episode, I discuss the link between temptation strength and virtue, advocating for gradual challenges for personal growth. Listeners share virtuous challenges, sparking conversations on starting small before tackling big temptations.





We also touch on health advice credibility and gender perspectives on personal challenges. The importance of separating personal and professional contexts is emphasized, along with complexities in women's friendships like betrayal and trust issues.





The discussion extends to male-female dynamics, societal expectations, and gender roles. Exploring Schrodinger's feminist concept, we delve into women's behaviors within traditional roles and ideals.





Financial responsibility is highlighted, stressing prudent planning and personal accountability. A listener's $5 tip dilemma leads to discussions on relationship advice, stereotypes, and stay-at-home fathers. Gratitude is expressed to the audience for engaging in community platforms.





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Get my new series on the Truth About the French Revolution, the Truth About Sadism, access to the audiobook for my new book 'Peaceful Parenting,' StefBOT-AI, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022