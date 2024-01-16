Overwhelming Evidence the Jab Poisoned the World

Top Experts prove beyond any doubt the jab is not safe for human use. DNA damage to the human race is a major concern as well.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1. Bannon’s War Room - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Leads a Hearing on Injuries Caused By COVID-19 Vaccines: Part II
https://rumble.com/v46lqd9-rep.-marjorie-taylor-greene-leads-a-hearing-on-injuries-caused-by-covid-19-.html
2. YEN VY CHANNEL - Tucker Carlson Tonight 1/15/24 | Tucker Carlson January 15, 2024
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQCcycXgPHo&ab_channel=YENVYCHANNEL
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.