Post-Zelensky Ukraine: Analyst exposes West’s plans for Ukraine’s leadership swap
➡️While Britain may back former Ukrainian commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny, the US could favor Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine’s delegation at Istanbul peace talks with Russia, US political analyst Gilbert Doctorow suggests.