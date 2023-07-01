Fall of the Cabal -- Part 3 of 10 -- THE ALIEN INVASION by Janet Ossebaard

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT... The Fall of the Cabal (3)
Part 3: THE ALIEN INVASION
About the migrant caravan, George Soros, NAMBLA, Antifa, Black Lives Matter, the destabilization of the world, the importance of “United we stand, divided we fall”. About the role of President Trump, his achievements, Fake News, human trafficking, the wall, and child trafficking for the elite…
English spoken Part 3 of 10
Reposted with permission
Documentary by award winning researcher and author Janet Ossebaard.
Music by Gothic Storm, Myuu, Savfk
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/7tBpLFnO11xx/