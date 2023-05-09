BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
“Death Penalty” for Corona Opponents? | www.kla.tv/26008
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
165 views • 05/09/2023

Two years ago, Tanzanian President John Magufuli was buried. It is the most famous case in a whole series of sudden and mysterious deaths of influential personalities. Is there a deeper connection here?

👉 https://kla.tv/26008


▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


Series:

https://apolut.net/ist-afrikas-zurueckhaltung-bei-den-corona-impfungen-gerechtfertigt-von-paul-soldan/

https://www.oval.media/ploetzlich-und-unerwartet/

verheimlicht vertuscht vergessen – Was 2021 nicht in der Zeitung stand, Gerhard Wisnewski, Verlag Kopp, Seiten 84ff, 160ff


Tansania:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LUUDkQ6Xsn0&t=180s

www.kla.tv/17363

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COVID-19_pandemic_in_Tanzania

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_Tanzanian_general_election

https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2021/feb/08/its-time-for-africa-to-rein-in-tanzanias-anti-vaxxer-president

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/10/tanzania-missing-president-kenya-covid-says-opposition-leader

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Atashasta_Justus_Nditiye

https://www.thecitizen.co.tz/tanzania/news/national/chief-secretary-ambassador-john-kijazi-has-died--3295344

https://www.thecitizen.co.tz/tanzania/news/national/dr-servacius-likwelile-has-died-aged-63-3298154

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seif_Sharif_Hamad

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Benno_Ndulu

https://www.theeastafrican.co.ke/tea/news/east-africa/-death-robs-tanzania-of-10-prominent-persons-in-february-3301530


Burundi:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pierre_Nkurunziza

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/%C3%89variste_Ndayishimiye


Eswatini:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ambrose_Mandvulo_Dlamini

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Makhosi_Vilakati

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christian_Myekeni_Ntshangase

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COVID-19_pandemic_in_Eswatini


Malawi:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9138885/Four-political-figures-Malawi-DIE-Covid-19-just-days-Madonna-appeared-country.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sidik_Mia

https://www.faceofmalawi.com/2021/01/11/ps-ernest-kantchentche-laid-to-rest/

https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/covid-19-kills-two-malawi-cabinet-ministers-655154

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COVID-19_pandemic_in_Malawi


Germany:

https://www.welt.de/politik/deutschland/article218593404/Thomas-Oppermann-Noch-vor-dem-Dreh-war-er-wie-stets-professionell-und-entspannt.html

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mario_Ohoven

https://www.lokalkompass.de/ratingen/c-blaulicht/mario-ohoven-stirbt-nach-schwerem-unfall_a1462336

https://www.abendblatt.de/hamburg/article230977062/Dehoga-Chef-Klein-ueberraschend-gestorben.html

https://www.bundesregierung.de/breg-de/service/archiv/videokonferenz-der-bundeskanzlerin-mit-den-regierungschefinnen-und-regierungschefs-der-laender-am-28-oktober-2020-1805248

Ticket:

SE-762


John Perkins:

https://www.kla.tv/15043

Keywords
terrorwhoafricacoronavirussecret servicesmysterious deaths
