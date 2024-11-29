Bill Monroe's Rosine with Blue Grass Boy Randall Franks

https://RandallFranks.com https://ShareAmericaFoundation.org

Blue Grass Boy Randall Franks visits Bill Monroe’s Rosine, Ky. seeing many of the tourism sites highlighting the life and times of the Country, Bluegrass and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member. Learn more about his work with Monroe at https://RandallFranks.com/Bill-Monroe-and-the-Blue-Grass-Boys/ .

The Bill Monroe Homeplace, The Bill Monroe Museum, Uncle Pen’s Cabin, Rosine Cemetery, and the Rosine Barn Jamboree are among his stops including a performance of Crawdad Song (Randall Franks/Peach Picked Pub./BMI) at the Jamboree with The Rosine Sound including Marty Hays, Dylan Lunsford, Larry Hill and Jasper Dale Beatty.

He also makes a donation to the Bill Monroe Museum.

The program includes recordings of Back Up & Push and Cotton-Eyed Joe with Randall Franks with Bill Monroe and the Blue Grass Boys including Wayne Lewis, Blake Williams and Tater Tate. (Randall Franks/Peach Picked Pub. & Bill Monroe/Blue Moon Music/BMI)

Several fiddle solos - Shortenin’ Bread and Soldier’s Joy are also included.(Randall Franks/Peach Picked Pub./BMI)

Download recordings of Randall performing with Bill Monroe and the Blue Grass Boys that benefit the Share America Foundation, Inc. Pearl and Floyd Franks Appalachian Music Scholarships on Itunes and Amazon Music by downloading his "The American's Creed" album or specifically Back Up and Push and The Road to Columbus:

Amazon: https://amazon.com/music/player/albums/B0D2WGJ1Y5?marketplaceId=ATVPDKIKX0DER&musicTerritory=US&ref=dm_sh_TvMpCCTn75k3thiocBfZqmYyH

Itunes:

https://music.apple.com/us/album/the-americans-creed/1743671704

Download Cotton-Eyed Joe Randall Franks with Bill Monroe and the Blue Grass Boys on

Itunes: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1775714037?ls=1&app=itunes )

& Amazon : https://amazon.com/music/player/albums/B0DKPHWJV1...

Director/Editor: Randall Franks

Copyright 2024 Peach Picked Productions