It’s not what you see, it’s what you DON’T hear that counts.

In this podcast, I talk with Jack Home from ESP America and Rober Lupo from Lupo Outdoors about how important proper hearing protection is for the shooter. I have hearing loss and this is a pretty important subject to me and I want to make sure everyone is taking this seriously. Hearing loss from shooting is preventable and don't underestimate your gear.





Sponsors:

• Falco Holsters - https://bit.ly/3EVvmmJ

◦ Checkout code BANSHEE will save you 10%

• Real Avid – https://realavid.com

◦ Checkout Code RARB23 will save you 10%

• You – https://www.trb.fyi

◦ Visit the Partners and Discounts page at www.trb.fyi for all the ways to support the work I do here.









Join Me Today to Discuss:





• Hearing Loss





• Hearing Protection





• Difference between consumer hearing protection and professional hearing protection









Resources for today’s show:





ESP America's website - https://www.espamerica.com/





ESP America on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/esp_hearing_protection/





ESP America on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@espamerica





Lupo Outdoors on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@lupooutdoors





Lupo Outdoors on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090561342964





The Rogue Banshee on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/theroguebanshee





The Rogue Banshee on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theroguebansheemedia/





Discount Codes - https://trb.fyi/partners-and-discounts/

TRB.FYI -https://trb.fyi/

















Remember to comment and join the discussion.





Product of the Show:





I love my Matador Arms Regulator Muzzle Break. It gives you a chance to fine tune the brake or shut it down for shooting at indoor ranges.





Check it out at: https://matadorarms.com/product/the-regulator-muzzle-brake/





*** You can support our work by ***

♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee





♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3





♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo





♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee





-------

Credits

The Rogue Banshee Original Content

Credit: Jason Schaller

[email protected]

-------

The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.

Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.





Video Tags: hearing protection, ear plugs, hearing loss, shooting, hearing protection for shooters, electronic hearing protection, ESP America, The Rogue Banshee, For The Love Of Guns, gun, firearm, hearing protection for shooting, Hearing protection for hunting.