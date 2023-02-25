© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
82C Army
Feb 24, 2023
CDC Confirms That Majority of Fatal Covid Vaccines Were Knowingly Sent to Red States
If you want to help support this channel
Please use Cash App. $B4MDayDay
Thank you for all the Views, Comments, Rumbles, and Support.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2au3pm-cdc-confirms-that-majority-of-fatal-covid-vaccines-were-knowingly-sent-to-r.html