Arbeit in Gates Kobaltmine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In dieser Mine in Sambia werden die Rohstoffe für diese Elektroautos gefördert.
Wem diese Menschenrechts-Oase gehört?
Bill Gates.
Alles öffentlich zugänglich.
Die Firma heißt KoBold Metals.
Website: koboldmetals.com
Gegründet von Bill Gates. Außer ihm wichtigste Investoren: Jeff Bezos und Richard Branson.
Steht hier nochmal bei Reuters:
https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/billionaire-backed-kobold-metals-invest-zambia-copper-mine-2022-12-14/
https://twitter.com/MrJonasDanner/status/1625813420632317954