Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Nov 6, 2023
Revelation 13:11 “… and he had two horns like a lamb, and he spake as a dragon”. What is the Bible talking about in this scripture? You don’t want to miss today’s program! Today Pastor Stan talks about deception, the beginning of tribulation, life unto the image of the Beast and artificial intelligence evolving like humans!
00:00 Berkey Water Filters No More
05:48 Dragon Speaking Lamb
08:19 Alien Invasion Hologram
12:23 Regan Video
13:32 Life Unto the Image of the Beast
14:57 What is the Lamb Speaking like a Dragon?
16:55 AI evolving like Humans
23:13 The 4 Great Beasts
28:58 Joseph’s Kitchen
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3tzztc-a-dragon-speaking-lamb-11062023.html