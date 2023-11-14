Anna Perez: Is America Experiencing a Pro-Family Reawakening?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Polls are showing half of Americans want a big family. After years of Americans being subjected to anti-family propaganda and policies, this news is incredibly encouraging. Are we finally reaching a breaking point? Are Americans finally realizing what happens when you vote for the pro-depopulation agenda?