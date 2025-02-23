NBC reporter suffers VAXX poison induced CANCER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Antonia Hylton @ahylton26 "After weeks of anxiously waiting my mama just got her first vaccine shot 🥺🥺 my day / week has been made."
9:44 AM · Mar 3, 2021
https://x.com/ahylton26/status/1367169058492338177
NBC’s Antonia Hylton, 30, diagnosed with rare cancer after dismissing these early signs
At first, she brushed off her symptoms. But a TODAY Show segment changed her mind.
Nov. 30, 2023, 7:35 AM PST / Updated Dec. 1, 2023, 1:46 PM PST / Source: TODAY
By Sarah Jacoby
NBC News correspondent Antonia Hylton is sharing for the first time that she was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer, a neuroendocrine tumor.
As a journalist on the road, Hylton, 30, was used to waking up feeling out of sorts. But, about two years ago, she started having constant stomach issues.
At first, it was "easy for me to just write it off," Hylton told TODAY's Craig Melvin. She said she'd tell herself, "I travel, I'm on planes (and) maybe I don't have the best diet. But I love what I do, so it's worth it and I'm not going to let these symptoms hold me back."
https://www.todayDOtcom/health/disease/antonia-hylton-cancer-rcna127389
Mirrored - bootcamp
Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp
Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide
