Mobile billboard for RNC 2024 (v2)

A digital billboard truck by If Americans Knew is in Milwaukee for the Republican convention.

The electronic billboard features video clips of decorated military veterans, Tucker Carlson and other patriotic personalities, and brings a clear message of the dangers to the United States of our current Israel First policy.

Among those featured in the video clips are Colonel Douglas MacGregor, Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, Ambassador Chas Freeman, and USS Liberty veterans.

For video sources, go to: israelpalestinenews.org/if-americans-knew-mobile-billboard-truck-at-republican-convention/





