Will US Join UK Commonwealth? | Serious Peace Talks Underway In Ukraine/Russia War | 3/23/25

World News Report: The UK rumor mill has said Trump is considering joining the British Commonwealth of Nations and that "he loves King Charles." What do patriots think? Might the United States actually be able to get Russia and Ukraine to agree to a peace deal? There is an elephant in the room no one wants to talk about: the already annexed regions of Ukraine. Victor Orban's Hungary is flexing its muscle in the EU, standing up against globalist power- casting a lone "no" vote on EU involvement in Ukraine. Welcome to Insane World: in Brazil, a cleaning woman is being prosecuted for discrimination after opposing a man in the woman's restroom... and Iceland’s minister for children abruptly resigns after it's revealed that she got impregnated by a teen. All that & much more in This Week’s Top World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/will-us-join-uk-commonwealth/
