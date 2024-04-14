Reading the Pyramid! SAQQARA Last Pyramids Exploration 2024 Egypt

Ancient Sites Girl





I filmed the Pyramid Texts - the oldest religious texts ever, written in the last pyramids of the Old Kingdom!





The true purpose of the pyramids? If you want to get to know it, I invite you to visit the largest necropolis in Egypt, Saqqara, located only 30 km south of the most famous one in Giza.

We will get inside not one, but two pyramids - the one of Unas and Teti. I will show you the oldest ancient Egyptian funerary text, dating to the late Old Kingdom. The Pyramid Texts are instructions and spells that allowed the Pharaoh to gain eternal life. The oldest Pyramid Text is found in the pyramid of Unas. It is not only perfectly preserved but simply beautiful! Let’s take a look at it together.





You will see rare footage and hear lesser-known facts. I will tell you about Saqqara and the Late Old Kingdom.





It's a must-see video for all who visit Egypt or Saqqara - the country of the first pharaohs. To appreciate and cherish the magic of the place before you travel to Egypt watch this. My vlog / full documentary will give you a little taste of ancient wonders: ancient architecture, ancient beliefs, and ancient history.





