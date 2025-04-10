© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maple Oatmilk Latte
Ingredients:
-1/3 cup Organic Oat Milk Powder
-1 Tbsp. Organic Maple Sugar Powder
-1 cup water
-2 espresso shots (made with 2 Tbsp. HRS coffee beans with 4 Tbsp. of water)
-ice
Instructions:
Instructions:
1. Mix water, oatmilk power, maple powder together until everything dissolves.
2. Add ice and and pour the espresso shots. Enjoy!