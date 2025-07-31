BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
END OF THE WORLD BRINGS END OF THE WAR OF MEN VERSUS WOMEN
End the global reset
End the global reset
80 followers
28 views • 1 month ago

I'm going over a controversial topic that really should not be. this one is a tough bean to chew. The war of the sex is between men and women between husbands and wives and in families, is bringing about the judgment of the last days. Isaiah chapter 3 is dealing with the horrific judgments that we are right on top of. The entire world is in travaill as shown in Romans chapter eight. much is happening right now on the build up to a worldwide set of calamities that is more than likely going to happen in a very short time. this also goes along with Russia's 8.8 magnitude earthquake. The fallen marital status is one of the biggest reasons the last days will be so severe.

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

⚡ IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL I APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL 

VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12

OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS 

[email protected]

NOTE: FOR SOME REASON PAYPAL WILL ONLY LET YOU CLICK ON GOODS AND SERVICES SO THAT IS OKAY THERE IS NO CHARGE. I AM NOT TECHNOLOGICALLY SMART ON HOW TO CORRECT IT. BUT I DO NOT HAVE GOODS AND SERVICES. BUT IT WILL GO THROUGH. THANK YOU

