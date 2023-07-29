BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How a Former Sniper Became a Target of an FBI Takedown | JACK CARR IRONCLAD
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
70 views • 07/29/2023

Real Story of How a Former Sniper Became a Target of an FBI Takedown | IRONCLAD

Today’s guest is Grizzly Forge founder Lucas O’Hara. Lucas is an entrepreneur, blacksmith, bladesmith, and former U.S. Army sniper.

In his eight years in the U.S. Army, Lucas served in the Presidential Honor Guard, the Continental Color Guard, and deployed to Iraq with the Third Infantry Division.

Following his time in the military, Lucas worked as a bouncer and bodyguard in Atlanta, and worked as a contractor overseas before taking a knife-making class at Goat n Hammer that changed his life.

Soon thereafter, Lucas founded Grizzly Forge and began making handmade custom bushcraft and EDC knives, which included a collaboration with Black Rifle Coffee Company.

You can learn more about Grizzly Forge and stay up-to-date on their product drops by visiting www.thegrizzlyforge.com.
To learn more about Lucas, follow him on Instagram @grizzly_forge

Watch the full interview with Lucas O'Hara on Danger Close with Jack Carr, an IRONCLAD original: https://youtu.be/0trryRYW620

Keywords
jack carrarmy sniperironcladlucas ohara
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy