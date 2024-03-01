© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING NEWS: Trump Co-Defendant's Lawyer Lays Out Case To Disqualify Fani Willis From GA Trial
In Fulton County court, attorney John Merchant, who represents former President Trump's co-defendant Michael Roman, laid out his case to disqualify D.A. Fani Willis from the election interference trial.