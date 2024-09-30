Border Security Crisis: Shocking Stats on Criminal Histories

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Come Together Media – Ep 6, 9-27-24 – "Not Sending Their Best/Child Trafficking/the State of Our Military"
In this episode of Come Together Media, a roundtable for those who value freedom, we discuss child trafficking, unchecked immigration, the state of our military, and more.
This episode's roundtable consists of:
Glen Baker of Finish This Fight – https://finishthisfight.us
JJ Carrell of This is Treason – https://thisistreason.com
Chelsea Goodell – Volunteer with the Former Feds Group – https://formerfedsgroup.org
Mic Rosado – Host of Intentional with Mic Meow - https://rumble.com/c/Intentional
Mike Dakkak – Host of In the News with Mike Dakkak – www.itnshow.com