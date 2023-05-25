Does that sound familiar (in French)?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Governments, WHO and media big scary tv-show in 2009. A swine flu pandemic is about to strike the world. A pandemic? Is the illness that severe? Well, the WHO definition of pandemic has just been modified and the obsolete, outdated criterium of "illness severity" has conveniently been removed. Assessing an illness severity is difficult and lacks objectivity, you know ...