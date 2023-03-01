Another Coincidence? - Atlanta Cyclist struck by Heart Attack...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ATLANTA - A quick-thinking policeman leapt into action and revived a cyclist, possibly saving his life. The heart-pounding moments unfolded at Sandtown Road and Central Villa Drive in southwest Atlanta. Police bodycam video captured the officer’s heroic action.
Atlanta Police Officer Jaleel Tulloch said it started as a regular day driving on his beat. He had just waved a cyclist through the intersection.
"At first it was just normal, regular normal. He was smiling. And then, it just happened."
Source:
https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/sw-atlanta-police-cpr-cyclist-lifesaving
