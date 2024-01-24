Reading the Bible LIVE pt1: Drift Away

Reading the Bible LIVE pt1:
Colossians 1:23 KJV
[23] if ye continue in the faith grounded and settled, and be not moved away from the hope of the gospel, which ye have heard, and which was preached to every creature which is under heaven; whereof I Paul am made a minister;
