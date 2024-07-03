Quartet - Essential Strategies for Imminent Global Chaos

This compelling talk focuses on the importance of preparedness and community resilience in the face of significant global changes and uncertainties. John, Gregg Braden, and Penny Kelly discuss various threats and challenges, including geopolitical tensions, financial instability, and potential natural disasters. The speakers emphasize the need for a proactive mindset, practical preparations, and community support to navigate these uncertain times.





