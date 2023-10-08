Fritjof promotes Mr Greg Hunters interview Phd MD Mihalcea

SourceCV19 Bioweapon/Vax an Extinction Level Event - Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea

By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com On October 7, 2023

Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea (aka Dr. Ana) is a Medical Doctor who also holds a PhD in pathology. Dr. Ana has been examining the blood of both the CV19 “vaccinated” and the unvaccinated. She calls the CV19 a bioweapon and points out she is finding nano technology, heavy metals and all sorts of biotech garbage in many people she examines. Dr. Ana sees this as an unfolding catastrophe for all of humanity because of the CV19 bioweapon vax that people were tricked, coerced or forced to take. Dr. Ana explains, “The Epoch Times just ran a story where 17 million people’s deaths with all-cause mortality have been attributed to these shots. This is just the beginning because this is a slow kill. . . . ‘Turbo cancers’ are up, all cause mortality and all the diseases of aging are up. What I am seeing in the blood is the whole idea of transhumanism. . . . I was part of an international team of doctors that looked into the Pfizer vials, and we saw self-assembling nanotechnology. Then, we started seeing the blood of humanity that is changing in terms of filament structures that were developing. Then, we saw all kinds of things in regard to shedding. Initially, only the vaccinated blood was affected, but the unvaccinated blood also started to be affected. . . . What I am observing is this is affecting all of humanity. . . . I believe this is so big it is literally in all of humanity now. . . . We are seeing hydrogel . . . and polymer rubbery plastic, and they self-assemble to a larger size. These clots that people are dying of are as long as 33 inches. I have been a doctor for more than 20 years, and I have never seen a clot 33 inches long.”

Dr. Ana says, “You have a 17-year-old high school kid fall over dead at a football game, and they say that’s just cause of death unknown. This is murder. We need to start using the right words. This (CV19 vaccine) was a biological and technological weapon of mass destruction that has been used to murder innocent young children. We know in the age group of 45 years old, there is a huge die-off. We know this weapon targets the ovaries and testis to diminish reproduction. We know the catastrophic numbers of still birth and miscarriages. Then, the shedding effect where unvaccinated women are hemorrhaging by getting in contact with the vaccinated. This is catastrophic for the human species, and it is literally an extinction level event. . . . The WEF (World Economic Forum) wants to depopulate . . . and also says the soul and spirit of humanity will be a thing of the past. . . . This has been injected into the blood of humanity. . . . The silence needs to be broken. There was active propaganda to suppress the information about the nanotechnology. . . . Our science says we have been right from the beginning. We need detoxification protocols . . . and we need to start looking at the blood because that is where the answers are. . . . Humanity is at stake here. Our species is at stake, and we need to fight now because we are running out of time.”

Dr. Ana says the good news is there are ways to detox and thwart the effects of the CV19 bioweapon vaccines. She likes Ivermectin, Nattokinase, EDTA, aspirin and high doses of vitamin C, to name a few. (More CV19 vax detox supplements here.)

There is much more in the 33-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes one-on-one with Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, who is on the front lines of the battle to save humanity from the evil New World Order killing machine of the CV19 bioweapon/vax for 10/7.23.